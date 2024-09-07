TD Asset Management Inc Has $71.34 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $71,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $249.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

