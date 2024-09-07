TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $64,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 389,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $6,016,573 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

