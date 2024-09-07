TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $56,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,238 shares of company stock valued at $154,690,169. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

