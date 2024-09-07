TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.48% of Avantor worth $68,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 785,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Avantor by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Avantor by 2,103.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

