TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 56,775 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Atlassian worth $63,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $161.31 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total transaction of $1,279,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,622.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,622.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,055 shares of company stock worth $42,720,983. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

