TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 680,976 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,979 shares of company stock worth $1,795,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

AMPH opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

