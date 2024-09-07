TD Asset Management Inc Sells 79,746 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Burlington Stores worth $44,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

