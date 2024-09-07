TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys worth $80,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $463.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.62 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

