TD Cowen Downgrades ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to Hold

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. The business had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

