The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115,026 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 45.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 40.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

