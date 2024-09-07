The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 853,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,493,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

