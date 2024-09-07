The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

