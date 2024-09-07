TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,867,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,356 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

