TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.09 per share, with a total value of $340,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,523.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,875,523.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,647 shares of company stock valued at $421,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

