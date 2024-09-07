TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in UDR were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $79,897,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $60,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

