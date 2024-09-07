TIAA Trust National Association Has $203,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in PPL were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

