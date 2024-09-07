TIAA Trust National Association Has $279,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of ALB opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $189.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

