TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.