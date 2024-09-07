TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 2,490 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $112.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

