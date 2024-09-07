TIAA Trust National Association Sells 201 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CHTR opened at $327.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
