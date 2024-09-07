TIAA Trust National Association Sells 201 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $327.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.