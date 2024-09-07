TIAA Trust National Association Sells 93 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in RPM International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

