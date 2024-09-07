TIAA Trust National Association Takes $393,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $12,652,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $66.20 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.95.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SOLV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

