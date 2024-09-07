TIAA Trust National Association Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in STERIS were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 37.0% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $239.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.83. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $245.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

