Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average of $264.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

