Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $342.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.