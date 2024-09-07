TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,162,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,862,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,770.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $139.88 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -411.41 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

