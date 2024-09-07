United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average is $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

