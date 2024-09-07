Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.46

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 153829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

