Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,371,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $20,016,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

EPD stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

