Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VGT stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

