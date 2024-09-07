Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.