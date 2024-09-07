Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

