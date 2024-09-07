Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Shares of VRTX opened at $468.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.85 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

