Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,469,831 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $108,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 482,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 825,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.31. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

