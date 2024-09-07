Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $128,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

