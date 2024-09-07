Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $109.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $109,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

