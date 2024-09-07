Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $171,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $456.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average is $447.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

