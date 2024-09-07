Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research worth $187,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $733.83 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $901.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

