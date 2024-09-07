Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,966 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $183,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

