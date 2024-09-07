Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 241,743 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,743 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $113,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 99.2% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.03. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.