Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,848 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of FedEx worth $112,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $283.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

