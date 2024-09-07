Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,445 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $133,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of C stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.