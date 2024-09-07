Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,934 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $104,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.41.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.57. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

