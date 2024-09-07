Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Waters were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Waters by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.50.

Waters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $328.88 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.45 and its 200-day moving average is $324.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

