Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Watsco by 878.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $448.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.71.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

