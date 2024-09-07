Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $194,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $680.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $703.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

