Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $76.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

