Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $809,922. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

