Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.