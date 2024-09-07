Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,008,889 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.